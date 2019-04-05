Chingola Taxi Driver Murdered

A 29-year-old taxi driver of Chingola has been murdered by unknown people in what is suspected to be a car theft attack.

Joseph Mulenga of House Number 4272, Chikola Loop in Chingola was allegedly booked by unknown people from Chingola to Luanshya on April 1, 2019.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga said the unknown assailants are on the run and police are yet to recover the motor vehicle.

Katanga said police have instituted investigations in the matter and launched a manhunt for the suspected criminals.