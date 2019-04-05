Govt Positive About Diaspora Policy

The government of Zambia is optimistic that the diaspora policy will contribute to the growth of the local economy through all sectors, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Speaking yesterday when she launched the Diaspora Policy at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Vice-President Wina said the government recognized the diaspora as a key stakeholder in accelerating efforts towards Vision 2030 of developing Zambia without leaving anyone behind.

Vice-President Wina said this policy sought to address challenges relating to dual citizenship, remittances, trade and investment, political participation and acquisition of land, among others.

And foreign affairs minister Joe Malanji said the policy document would help harness the potential of Zambian living abroad.

A representative of the Diaspora, Tanya Fooks, who based in the United Kingdom, said the policy would help address the needs of the Zambians in the Diaspora and enable them to participate fully in national development.