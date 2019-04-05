Nkandu Luo Closes CBU Indefinitely

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has announced the indefinite closure of the Copper University.

Professor Luo has also suspended all union activities at the university.

Luo made the announcement at a media briefing in Kitwe saying the behaviour of the students left her with no option but to close the institution.

The Copperbelt University has been engulfed in a state of industrial disharmony following the riot that was sparked lecturers and non-academic staff downing tools.

Students staged a protest in solidarity with lecturers and rioted in protest of being stopped to write examinations on account of non-payment of fees and not meeting the academic quota to be eligible to rite exams.

She said that despite efforts to engage the union leaders the level of lawlessness has continued.

Luo has also banned all union activities at the Copperbelt University further directing that all students leave the University campus by 18:00 hours today.

She said that government will not allow the continued damage of public infrastructure by unruly students.

Examinations were due to start on Monday but the tense atmosphere has left the process disrupted.