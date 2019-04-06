Engineers Pledge Support to Govt

The Engineering Institution of Zambia has pledged to interact more with the government through appropriate channels and to advise much more effectively on best practices in infrastructure projects.

EIZ president Sydney Matamwandi said when his executive paid a courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu at State House that they had noted the need to improve engineering works through contracting methods, project costs and design for durability of all government projects across the country.

Engineer Matamwandi, who acknowledged the Institute’s past failures of not working with the government, assured President Lungu that the engineering body would be ruthless with those found wanting in areas where there as unprofessional work done.

And President Lungu has reiterated his concerns over the Engineering Institution of Zambia’s failure to work closely with government in existing engineering works across the country.

The Head of State is confident that the assurance of the EIZ would lead to improved collaboration in order to support the local engineering sector for the benefit of the nation.