Lungu Counsels Students

President Edgar Lungu has advised students to avoid riotous behavior as a way of expressing their grievances.

Higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo yesterday indefinitely closed Copperbelt University following riots by students.

Speaking when the Engineering Institution of Zambia executive led by its president Engineer Sydney Matamwandi paid a courtesy call on him at State House yesterday, President Lungu said students around the country must lead exemplary lives.

The Head of State said students needed to maintain high levels of discipline for universities to produce a cadre of highly qualified professions capable of running the affairs of the country.