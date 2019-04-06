OPINION: CBU Closure: What’s Next?

Higher education minister Professor Nkandu Luo yesterday morning made a shocking announcement of the indefinite closure of Copperbelt University. Shocking because nobody with intelligible strategy can wake up and decide to do something of that sort without critical thought to it.

In addition to the closure of the University, Prof Luo further announced the suspension of student union activities at the institution of higher learning and gave them up to 18 hours to leave campus. This decision of our good Prof Luo comes after a student riot sparked by management’s decision to issue exculpatory letters to union leaders alleged to have incited a class boycott at the institution of higher learning.

We know CBU, just like UNZA, has had a number of disturbances occasioned by the unruly behaviour of students. Actually a few days before, there was a prior warning from President Edgar Lungu to the students that the government will close down their institution if they continue with the riotous behaviour. But we can say that this statement from President Lungu was clearly misunderstood by our good minister who, without proper strategy, rushed to flex her muscle against an institution that is already facing a litany of problems. If we were in the shoes of Prof Luo, we would actually have taken time to digest the President’s statement to avoid making decisions that have wider negative consequences on the entire government. You never know, the President could have made that statement to assess our Professor’s sense of judgment in a crisis situation.

Universities and colleges are extremely sensitive and highly political institutions that many governments in the world, especially in Africa, must treat with a lot of caution. Unfortunately, for us today, there seems to be little care from those charged with the responsibility of overseeing smooth operations of the universities and colleges. The Ministry of Higher Education must find workable ways of dealing with crises in institutions of higher learning and come up with mechanisms that will allow smooth flow of learning than resorting to closures. And such tasks are squarely for the minister of education and others below the entire chain to handle and deliver accordingly. But this does not mean students must be given a blank cheque to do as they please and adopt monkey manners from the jungle. There must be high levels of discipline in these institutions of higher learning such that every student who violates the rules must be made to individually account for their action.

For politicians in government, especially those at the Ministry of Higher Education, universities and colleges must, in fact, be their darlings because there are numbers they need to remain in the positions they hold. These institutions must be nurtured and supported in whichever way possible to avoid what is happening today. If it was not for some of the problems the universities are facing in our country, students would not riot.

What those in the Ministry of Higher Education must begin to do is engage as much as possible with the people running these universities and colleges than making decisions that leave these institutions in tatters. Think about the students; think about parents, think about guardians who sacrifice whatever little they have to pay for these students. Time and again, they are subjected to closures that derail the whole process of education for their children. It is a waste of money and time.

The best thing our good Professor can do right now actually is rescind her decision to close down CBU and allow adequate engagements with the university’s management to sort out the problems being faced currently.