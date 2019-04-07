20-year Old Mtendere Man Stabbed to Death

A 20- year- old man of Mtendere Township in Lusaka has been stabbed to death by his friends at JCS Complex in Longacres.

The deceased was killed after picking up a quarrel with friends at JCS bar in Longacres.

Acting Police spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the development and identified the deceased as Sebastian Lungu.

“The incident happened at 21 hours at JCS bar located in Longacres area of Lusaka where the deceased of Mtendere East allegedly picked a quarrel with his colleagues and in the process of fighting he was stabbed in the neck with a bottle and later died.” he said.

Mwale named the suspects as Webby Nkhata and Sydney Mwaleta both of Mtendere East and aged 20 and 25respectively.

The suspects have been detained in police custody while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.