Five Injured in Power Tools Accident

Five people have been left injured after a Nakonde bound Power Tools bus careered off the road and hit into some shops in Chibombo District.

Acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale said three shops were razed down by the bus.

The injured were rushed to Chingwere Level One Hospital where they were treated with one victim admitted for further treatment.

“The incident happened today at around 05:30 hours when the driver of the bus registration number AIB 5617 identified as Justine Mwale, who escaped with injuries, of Chimwemwe township in Kitwe aged between 30 and 40 failed to control the vehicle due to over speeding and as a result went off the road and razed down three shops resulting in Five people among them a girl aged between 1 and 2 sustaining injuries,” said Mwale.

“Other victims only identified as Juliet aged 32, Kasonde Mubanga age not known and the conductor of the bus were rushed to Chingwele Level One Hospital where they were later discharged after treatment while the baby is admitted to the same hospital.”