Nkana Edge Sfaxien in CAF Tie

Zambia’s only remaining envoys in CAF competitions Nkana Football Club has beaten Tunisian side CS Sfaxien 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals played at Nkana Stadium.

A goal each for Kelvin Kampamba and Fred Tshimenga gave the host side victory over the North Africans who netted a vital away goal that could prove crucial in the second leg.

The victory means Nkana maintain their 36-year unbeaten run at home in CAF competitions but coach Beston Chambeshi will have a lot of work to mend his side’s poor away form.

The team teams will meet next Sunday in the final leg with the winner qualifying to the semi-finals.