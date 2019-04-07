Nkana Edge Sfaxien in CAF Tie

Zambia’s only remaining envoys in CAF competitions Nkana Football Club has beaten Tunisian side CS Sfaxien 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals played at Nkana Stadium.
A goal each for Kelvin Kampamba and Fred Tshimenga gave the host side victory over the North Africans who netted a vital away goal that could prove crucial in the second leg.
The victory means Nkana maintain their 36-year unbeaten run at home in CAF competitions but coach Beston Chambeshi will have a lot of work to mend his side’s poor away form.
The team teams will meet next Sunday in the final leg with the winner qualifying to the semi-finals.
7 Comments
Charles micklay
This is the end of Nkana,their are not good in away games like Arsenal
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Congratulations Nkhana Red Devils
Reagan mwape
Congrats to Nkana FC, we shall do well even in the away game, uwafitala akaimwena
Hunter Shilesa
It’s the usual 4-nil in reverse game in Tunisia. Aggregate 5-2. Sfaxien proceeds. Who is the opponent for sfaxien in the next round?
Edwin Chileshe
Wow
Congratulations my very own Team KALAMPA EYABAKO…. Please work hard in the second leg Guys… One supporter.
Love jerry
Aha Red ebabako
Love jerry
Aba Red ebabako