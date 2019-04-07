OPINION: Harry Kalaba’s Failed Attempt at Relevance

Twelve months ago, Harry Kalaba saw nothing wrong in the management of the country.

Yet today, Kalaba sees everything wrong with what President Edgar Lungu and his government are doing.

Kalaba has spent the last one week disparaging the country and its leadership.

Some of the things he has said include, “Our country Zambia is at the crossroads and your actions determine the difference between total transformation with redemption and total disintegration with the end of the road for Zambia…The current leadership’s dysfunction has not only driven Zambia’s socio-economic stand to the doldrums but has totally collapsed systems for the rule of law, governance and accountability, a situation which continues to abet corruption and lawlessness and further their stay in power.”

This statement coming from a man who a few days ago was projecting Zambia’s international status as a beacon of peace and democracy smacks of the highest level of hypocrisy.

It’s hard to fathom that Kalaba would claim Zambia is at crossroads. If indeed, in Kalaba’s view, Zambia is at crossroads, what has been his role to this end?

Forget his hallucinations, Kalaba is a self-serving politician whose current stand against the Patriotic Front led government is driven by greed.

He is a frustrated fella whose attempt at trying to rise to the PF leadership through the backdoor flopped.

When President Michael Sata died, Kalaba thought of himself as a very important person in the PF. He thought of himself as the anointed one.

And when his hopes faded, he jumped to form a political that has little or no clout to talk about. This man who has left his constituency Bahati wallowing at the bottom of development thought of himself too high.

He didn’t want to listen to others. He knows himself as the most intelligent fella Zambia has ever produced and only his voice should matter.

Politics is far beyond Kalaba’s personal interests. Politics should not satisfy Kalaba’s appetite for unfettered power. When he didn’t get what he wanted, he turned against his country and now is abusing the Head of State on a daily basis without cause.

When Kalaba was given the responsibility to manage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he used it as a conduit to fund his New Vision newspaper which is now struggling to even meet its operational costs.

And when Kalaba’s excessive power of assigning people into diplomatic service was clipped and ultimately checked for possible abuse of authority charges, he jumped ship and opted to run his briefcase Democratic Party.

And now that he has realized he has no future in Zambian politics, his frustrations are nothing but hot air shooting at anything in his sight.

Today, Kalaba is claiming that political violence continues to escalate even with lip service pronouncements by political leadership to end the vice.

How can a country be plunged into political violence when there is so much political freedom? Kalaba sees no gain in the independence our judiciary and legislature enjoy. The violence being referred to is a gimmick by Kalaba and his cohorts to portray the country ungovernable as we head towards 2021.

These statements are only endorsing this violence so that the opposition can raise enough alarm to attract international interest. It’s really a question of creating a storm in a cup of tea.

When we objectively look at the status quo on the ground, the situation is different from what Kalaba and his friends are portraying.

In fact, Kalaba can today go about business like his counterpart Chishimba Kambwili with no much ado. Kambwili has been on the campaign trail in Luanshya and even unleashed insults on President Lungu and his leadership to an extent of inciting people.

Even when we are aware that Kambwili is provoking President Lungu, law enforcement agencies have let him scot free to enjoy the freedom and tolerance that Zambia is known for.

Just the other day, Kambwili was set free of a charge of unlawful assembly. In Kalaba’s warped view, that is how a dictatorship or intolerant leadership behave. That, in Kalaba’s view, is a breakdown in the rule of law.

But when we critically look at his type of politics, it is easy to tell Kalaba is too naïve to sustain any movement. Little wonder he can’t even field a candidate in Bahati to demonstrate his prowess.