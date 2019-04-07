PF Cadres Badly Injured in Mwense Accident

There was a deadly accident in Mwense district on Saturday when a truck that was ferrying Patriotic Front cadres to witness the launch of the first-ever Mwense Trades Training Institute overturned.

The Patriotic Front, through media director Sunday Chanda, has since sent a goodwill message to the injured and expressed sadness that the UPND found it fit to mock those involved in the accident.

The accident happened at the Mwense traffic circle in the afternoon, News Diggers reports, and there were no details of fatalities, according to Luapula Province Police commissioner Elias Chushi.

And in a statement, Chanda stated: “Contrary to assertions by some sadists among us, the accident victims were not being ferried to a political rally…It is therefore highly inconsiderate and inhuman for Mr Brian Mwiinga, the Spokesperson of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, to be so presumptuous that he has taken such a condescending tone just to make political capital out of a tragic event that has got completely nothing to do with politics or elections. Sadly, Mwiinga appears to have caught the fiendish bug of Hichilema’s cold, callous and fetishist politics that takes pleasure in innocent people’s tragedies.”

He stated that such kind of politicking “has gone too far and it has robbed them of their humanity”.

“We are first humans, and then politicians. Hakainde and Brian should not allow divisive politics and the desire to win elections to rob them of their sense of humanity. Even certain types of wildlife have compassion for the injured and grieving. We therefore reiterate our call for civility in politics and appeal to the conscience of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and Mr Brian Mwiinga to stop trying to take political advantage out of the Mwense accident victims and to desist from making a mockery of people of Luapula in general,” stated Chanda.

“Patriotic Front sends its message of good will and quick recovery to all Mwense accident victims.”