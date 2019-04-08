AVIC Directed to Mount Temporary Foot Bridge At Kapompi

Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Sylvia Chalikosa has directed AVIC International to immediately erect a temporary foot bridge across the Kapompi Stream in Kitwe.

Kapompi bridge had for the second time in February collapsed after being reconstructed at a cost of over K300, 000 by area Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji.

The non-operation of the crossing point in the last few months has largely affected the Nkana East and Chipata Compound communities, especially school going children.

Speaking when she inspected the collapsed facility, Chalikosa was at pains to see school going children crossing the stream through Nkana Water and Sewerage Company water pipes.

Chalikosa, who was accompanied by Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe, directed AVIC International to erect a temporary bridge to allow the two communities access both sides.

“As government, we would not want to lose any life because crossing the stream on these pipes in itself is a hazard. For us, this is a disaster and we will treat it as such, so I am directing Avic International to quickly erect a temporary bridge before a permanent one can be put up,” said Chalikosa.

AVIC International, under their contract, are expected to construct a permanent bridge on the stream but the project is estimated to take over six months.