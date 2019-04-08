ECZ Allows NDC Rallies in Roan

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has allowed opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) to hold the last rallies in Roan today following its leader Chishimba Kambwili’s threats that the party will obtain an injunction to stop the by-election.

Kambwili’s threats came after police cancelled the party’s rallies scheduled for Saturday and Sunday because Vice-President Inonge Wina’s church programs.

The immediate past Roan PF member of parliament who was expelled from the ruling party wondered why the police had cancelled their rallies when each political party was allocated days for final rallies during a stakeholder meeting.

Following the threats, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has given the NDC chance to hold their rallies.

ECZ spokesperson Margaret Chimanse has, however, told Radio Phoenix that the the NDC should next time utilize all complaints procedures before threatening a court injunction when aggrieved.