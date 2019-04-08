Kalulushi Council Asks ZCCZ for Help in Upgrading Chambishi Clinic

The Kalulushi Municipal Council is seeking assistance from the Zambia China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone (ZCCZ) in upgrading the Chambishi Clinic.

Mayor Rashida Mulenga is worried that the increasing population in Chambishi has put pressure on the only clinic in the area which is now failing to meet demand for health services.

She said the Council had already reserved land for the clinic’s expansion but was currently “thin on resources”, hence the request.

Mulenga said there was also need to expand the maternity wing at the clinic to reduce on referrals to other health facilities in other areas.

And in response, ZCCZ General Manager Liao Zibin said the request would be tabled before management.

Liao has also appealed to government to continue promoting a favourable environment for the social and economic benefit of the community.