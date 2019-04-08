Kambwili’s Continued Absence in Racism Case Irks Prosecutors

Chishimba Kambwili’s continued absence in a case where he is accused of uttering racial remarks has displeased the prosecution team.

A public prosecutor has said if Kambwili fails to appear in court in the next sitting, he may apply for a bench warrant against the National Democratic Congress leader.

This is in a matter Kambwili is facing a count of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.

It is alleged that on February 19, 2019, Kambwili, who is on bail, expressed racial remarks on Rajesh Kumar Verma.

When the matter came up for trial before magistrate Humphrey Chitalu, Kambwili, whose lawyers are Christopher Mundia, Gilbert Phiri, Keith Mweemba and Zevyanji Sinkala, was not present in court.

Brian Syanyengo, a prosecutor, told the court that officers prosecuting the matter were not in court as they were on leave and that Kambwili’s lawyers were also out of town attending an annual general meeting.

He, however, said in an event that Kambwili fails to appear in court tomorrow, (Tuesday), the State would have to apply for a bench warrant.

Syanyengo said Kambwili absconded court when he was supposed to appear for mention and “even today he has not appeared”.