LCC Shuts Down JCS Bar

The Lusaka City Council has with immediate effect closed the liquor section at Chinese run JCS in Longacres in Lusaka.

20-year-old Sebastian Lungu was on Saturday stabbed to death with a broken bottle by his friends Webby Nkhata and Sydney Mwaleta aged between 20 and 25, all of Mutendere township.

An online petition was then launched, calling for the closure of the bar which is well known for admitting under-age patrons who, most times, turn violent and unruly.

Lusaka City Council acting Director of Public Health Edgar Mulwanda stated in a letter to Jihai Investments Limited, the operators of JCS, that their liquor section must immediately cease operations and stated some reasons for the decision.

“An inspection at your premises as conducted by Health inspectors on 7th April, 2019. The inspection revealed the following: 1. Use of one liquor licence for different business owners; 2. Pools of water in the toilets due to leaking pipes; 3. Failure to comply with authorized officers in providing information. You are therefore instructed to CEASE operations of Liquor trading with immediate effect and show cause within 24 hours from the receipt of this letter why legal action should not be taken against you,” stated Mulwanda, without the mention of Saturday’s fatal incident in which a youth died.