Top Diplomat Sikaneta Returns Home

African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has said the continental body recognises Zambia’s role in fostering peace not only in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) but the continent as a whole.

Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia when outgoing Zambia’s Ambassador to that country Susan Sikatena went to bid farewell, Mahamat said Zambia’s three-year reign in the AU Peace and Security Council was testimony of the country’s commitment to promoting harmony on the continent.

The AUC chairperson also hailed Zambia’s contribution to Africa’s liberation struggle.

He said the history of African liberation from external rule could not be complete without the mention of Zambia that fought and helped in the liberation of other countries.

“We remember how Zambia strived to ensure that other African states gained independence. This move by then President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda was selfless,’’ Mahamat said according to a statement issued by first secretary press and tourism at Zambia’s mission in Addis Ababa, Inutu Mwanza.

He also accepted President Edgar Lungu’s invitation to visit Zambia to inspect a workshop in Mpika district that would be producing one of the components of the African Union high speed trains.

“We commend Zambia for successfully winning the bid and I am looking forward to coming with my team to inspect the facility as we all work at attaining Agenda 2063 of the Africa we want,” said Mahamat.

And Sikaneta thanked the AUC Chairperson and pledged Zambia’s commitment in ensuring that they support the African Union flagship programmes.

She said it is under the reign of Mahamat that Zambia, for the first time, won a bid to host an African Union Organ, ECOSSOC since joining the African Union, then OAU, in 1965.

And during a farewell event hosted for diplomats who are leaving Ethiopia, President of Ethiopia Dr. Sahle-work Zewde commended Sikaneta for the exemplary role she played in promoting bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Zambia.

President Zewde also highlighted that the partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and Zambia Airways was mainly necessitated by the work that had been carried out by Zambia’s Embassy under the leadership of Sikaneta.

And Sikaneta thanked the Ethiopian Government but expressed concern that they had not yet set up an Embassy in Zambia despite this having been discussed during the Joint Permanent Commission in 2017 in Lusaka.

She said Zambia was anxiously waiting for the Ethiopian Government to establish an Embassy in Lusaka as was agreed by the two presidents.

Sikaneta, who has since returned to Zambia, has been replaced by Emmanuel Mwamba, who was Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa.