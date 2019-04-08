ZNS to Work on Manyinga Roads

Manyinga Town Council and the Zambia National Service have signed a K1.6 million road construction contract for 14 kilometres of township roads in the district.

Council chairperson Davinnox Chikuta said the works would include the opening of roadways, bush clearing and gravelling at the new administration site.

He said the local authority was moving to accelerate development at the new administration site, located about 1.5 kilometres from the main road linking Manyinga and other districts of North Western Province.

Chikuta said the development had come as a result of the land development fund received from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources which the Council had applied for.

The Zambia National Service is expected to complete the works in three months.

(File Photo)