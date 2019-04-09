2 Retired Sesheke Cops to Challenge Their Dismissal in Court

Two of the four police officers dismissed from the Zambia Police Service after the Sesheke parliamentary by-election are seeking judicial review over their retirement in public interest.

The decision comes after more than month since the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the removal of the officers from the service.

Shapa Wakunguma, the former Sesheke district Commanding Officer and his Deputy Fleming Chilongo, have decided to seek judicial review in their matter while Boniface Lengwe, the former Officer in Charge at Sesheke Police Station and Constable Fredric Mukela have opted to move on with life.

Wakunguma, in a brief text, confirmed the development.

“I am seeking judicial review over my retirement in the public interest. My lawyer Chris Mundia has been instructed to file in,” read the text message. “For me and Fleming Chilongo…the other two colleagues have decided not to.”