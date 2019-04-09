Chingola Police ‘Hunt’ For Criminals Who Stabbed Man to Death

Police in Chingola have launched a manhunt for suspected criminals who stabbed to death a 26-year-old man on Thursday last week.

The spate of criminal activities has overwhelmed police in Chingola despite them having increased their presence in most communities.

Davy Pepala, 26, of house number 17 Chikuku Street, Kabundi, was found dead along DJ road in Kapisha Township.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the motive behind the killing was yet to be established.

Katanga said the incident is believed to have happened between April 4, 2019 at 18:00hrs and April 5, 2019, at 06:00hrs along the said road.

She said the deceased sustained two cuts on the right leg and a deep cut on left side of the chest.

A knife is suspected to have been used in the attack, Katanga said.

The body of the deceased was deposited in Nchanga North General Hospital and investigations have since been instituted to bring to book the assailants.