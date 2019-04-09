Mporokoso Man Committed to High Court for Theft

A 22-year-old man of Mporokoso in Northern Province has been committed to the High Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

This is in a matter Mwimanzi Mbita of Kabange Primary School compound in Mporokoso is facing two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and a motor cycle contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in count one that Mbita, on March 14, 2019, stole a Toyota sprinter registration number AGB 1098 valued at K21, 000, the property of Collins Simulwa, a resident of Luwingu town, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

In count two, it is alleged that on March 13, 2019, the suspect stole a motor cycle registration number GRZ 13 EN valued at K 55,000 belonging to the Department of Veterinary in Luwingu contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for plea before magistrate Kenny Nkundwe, the suspect pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Nkundwe then referred Mbita to the High Court for sentencing.