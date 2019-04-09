Pres. Lungu Expected in Luanshya

President Edgar Lungu is today (Tuesday) expected in Luanshya on a two day working visit to inspect some developmental projects.

The Head of State is expected to arrive at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola at 11:30 hours.

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said President Lungu will proceed to Luanshya to inspect works at Luanshya Youth Resource Centre and later check on progress made at Kawama clinic.

He said President Lungu wants to ensure all projects in the province are completed according to specified time frames, hence frequent visits to the province.

President Lungu is also expected to drum up support for ruling party candidate Joel Chibuye in the forthcoming Roan Parliamentary by election.