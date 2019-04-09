Zambia Rugby Union Works Excite APO Group Founder

Founder and Chairman of media giant APO Group Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard who visited Zambia last week has pledged his organization’s continued support to rugby in Zambia and the whole of Africa.

Pompigne-Mognard on Saturday and Sunday was at hand to witness first hand the strides and efforts being implemented by the Zambia Rugby Union towards growing the game in the country.

On Saturday, he watched a women’s rugby game between Red Arrows vs Green Eagles at the Showgrounds in Lusaka where expressed delight at the competition exhibited by the women.

“I’m totally impressed by the levels of competition among the rugby ladies, it symbolises passion and dedication, both teams have a mixture of youth & experience which is very encouraging and is a catalyst for continuity,” Pompigne-Mognard said, according to a statement issued by Zambia Rugby Union communications manager Tom Chaloba.

Later in the day, he watched a men’s rugby game between Lusaka vs Chibuluma and Nkwazi Rugby Club vs Green Eagles Rugby Club in the company of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President General Clement Sinkamba.

And on Sunday after a meeting with the Gen Sinkamba and Chaloba, Pompigne-Mognard visited the Lusaka Rugby Club to appreciate the strategic pathways being undertaken to execute its Get Into Rugby program.

He was joined by Gen Sinkamba, Chaloba, former ZRU president Martin Musunka, ZRU live vice-president Judge Justin Chashi, former Zambia Sevens Coach and current National Sevens Director Musa Zimba, former Lusaka Rugby Club Chairman Mibela Chileshe and many other rugby enthusiasts.

The club’s youth coordinator Michelo Shelleni announced that they record an average of 60-70 children aged between 10 to 19 every weekend.

“In our records, we have close to 200 girls and boys registered, but due to various reasons our weekly training sessions range between 60-70, which usually increase when children are on school holidays,” said Shelleni.

This elated Pompigne-Mognard who applauded all the hard work being done by the Zambia Rugby Union and its affiliates in implementing the Get Into Rugby program across the country.

“The future of African rugby generally and Zambian Rugby in particular lies in the young girls and boys. That is why APO MEDIA GROUP will endeavour to do our part in showcasing your achievements and partnering with you to expand your efforts towards growth,” said Pompigne-Mognard, whose organization is the official sponsor of the African Rugby.