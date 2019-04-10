5 Former African Presidents to Attend KK’s 95th Birthday

Five former African heads of state will be in Zambia this month to celebrate first president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s 95th birthday.

Dr Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, celebrates his 95th birthday on April 28.

The Zambian High Commission in Pretoria said the delegation of former presidents is expected to be in Zambia on April 28, on Dr Kaunda birthday.

“The five former leaders, who are part of the African Forum, have confirmed their travel plans to the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria. They include 79-year-old former president of Mozambique, Joaquim Alberto Chisano, who will be leading the delegation; 78-year-old former Malawian president, Bakili Muluzi; 93-year-old former president of Tanzania, Ali Hassan Mwinyi; Botswana’s 79-year-old former president Festus Gontebanye Mogae; and Namibia’s 82-year-old Hifkipunye Lucas Pohamba,” according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.

Outgoing High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba, said the visit would be a historic and a symbolic recognition of Dr Kaunda’s great contributions to the liberation of Southern Africa.

High Commissioner Mwamba said Lusaka felt honoured by the five statesmen’s visit as the nation celebrates the birthday of one of its greatest sons.

Dr Kaunda led Zambia for 27 years until he exited in 1991.