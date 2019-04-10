ECZ Sets Up Election Centres in Bahati and Roan

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set up the District Election Support Centres (DESCs) ahead of tomorrow’s by-elections in Bahati and Roan constituencies of Mansa and Luanshya districts respectively.

The DESCs are established in districts where elections are taking place for the purpose of collection and collation of data on how elections are progressing in real-time.

“The information on the elections context is used by ECZ Headquarters to improve on responsiveness to needs on the ground. With ESCs, ECZ officers monitor key activity areas of the poll day in areas where elections are taking place and in turn provide near to real time periodic reports on progress of the elections to ECZ Headquarters in Lusaka,” ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse has stated.

“The Centres serve as an early warning system that supports key election activities before, during and after the poll day. The ESCs monitor compliance and adherence to the Electoral Process Act in the conduct of elections, identify threats to the peaceful conduct of the polls and deliver timely and relevant remedy to threats and issues that may arise.”

She stated that the ESCs would further coordinate active interaction of field contacts for efficient conduct of by-elections in order to enable the Commission to be fully updated on the progress of poll activities in the field.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia set April 11 (tomorrow) as the date for parliamentary and local government by-elections in Bahati and Roan constituencies as well as seven wards.

The wards having by-election tomorrow include Chinyanja of Kabwe District, Makunku of Itezhi-tezhi District, Chilyapa of Mansa District, Lengelengenda of Chavuma District, Mfinshe of Mungwi District, Muyondoti of Mitete District, and Muchinga of Chama District.