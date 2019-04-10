Govt Says Nursing Tuition Fees are K8, 500 Per Year

The government has agreed with the General Nursing Council of Zambia that nursing tuition fees are charged at around K8, 500 per annum.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the government was concerned that tuition fees in some nursing schools were as high as K18, 000 per year, which he said was beyond many families.

Other nursing training schools charge tuition fees between K10, 000 and K13,000 per year.

And Dr Chilufya indicated that the decision to harmonize tuition and interview fees was arrived at in consultation with the General Nursing Council of Zambia.

The Minister was speaking when he commissioned the Practicum accommodation facility at Mansa General Hospital in Mansa today.

He added that public nursing training schools would now be required to charge K100 as interview fees from between K250 and K350.

The Ministry of Health targets to recruit 30,000 nurses by 2020, with 20,000 nurses having been recruited so far.

The Practicum facilities commissioned in Mansa and Solwezi General Hospitals have been constructed at a cost of K2.6 million with the support of the Swedish government.