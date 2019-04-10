Kambwili Apologises to Court Over Absence

National Democratic Congress consultant Chishimba Kambwili has apologised to the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for failing to appear in court in a case he is charged with uttering racist remarks.

Kambwili said he failed to appear in court because his lawyers were attending an annual general meeting in Livingstone.

In the previous sitting, a public prosecutor said he would apply for an arrest warrant if the former Roan member of parliament failed to appear in court.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, Kambwili apologised to the court for missing the session the previous day and that his lawyers were away.

He said the lawyers were given permission to attend the annual general meeting by the Chief Justice through a memo.

In this matter, Kambwili is charged with one count of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.

On February 19, this year, Kambwili made what have been called racial remarks on Rajesh Kumar Verma, an Indian.

The matter has been adjourned to April 29, 2019 for fixing of trial dates.

In this case, Kambwili is being represented by Zevyanji Sinkala, Gilbert Phiri, Keith Mweemba and Christopher Mundia.