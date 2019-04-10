Lungu Asks Roan Residents to Vote for PF

President Edgar Lungu has asked the people of Roan constituency to vote for Joel Chibuye, the Patriotic Front candidate, “because he is a tested leader”.
Speaking when he addressed a rally in Roan to drum up support for Chibuye ahead of Thursday’s by-election, President Lungu said the people of Roan had an opportunity to elect a leader who would work with government to foster development.
The Head of State said it was surprising that former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was failing to point at what he did when he was the area’s representative but kept on insulting him.
President Lungu said Kambwili was not someone who could be trusted.
And Chibuye has asked the people of Roan to vote for him in the forthcoming by elections.
“I did my best to serve you when I was appointed District Commissioner. I wish to pledge that I will not disappoint you…remain your servant. When you elect me into office, I promise to work for you like I did when I was District Commissioner,” said Chibuye.
Meanwhile, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged residents of Roan to vote for National Democratic Congress candidate Joseph Chishala in the forthcoming by-elections.
Hichilema, who addressed supporters drumming up support for Chishala as an Opposition Alliance partner, charged that the Patriotic Front did not care for the people.
And NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili said the Patriotic Front had tolerated so much irresponsibility among some mine owners who were in the habit of put workers on recess and asking them to reapply for their jobs.
Chishala has pledged to work closely with youths and all former miners to ensure they are given back their jobs.
10 Comments
Daniel Banda
The Roan Constituent by-election is interesting, in that it’s a real test of what might happen in 2021.
One zed manex
Can an opposition mp talk with the mines or can an opposition mp work closely with the youth? It’s only the party in power who can do that, tell the people the truth & people will decided.lies are not good @ all.opposition mps always don’t work with government of the day,but will only provide cheque’s & balances but the sitting government can talk to any mine & iron out any issues with the mines,do not be cheated in blode day light.its my opinion let’s wait for the day for the ballot to speak.this by election is very exciting have enjoyed as if it’s a general election meandi.keep it up Zambians this is good democracy I’m seeing. I only hope Western, southern & North Western province’s can learn from this & follow suit,God bless mother Zambia.
One zed manex
True Mr Daniel Banda it’s all about 2021 & we will see the rise of a political party or the end of a political party? If ck losses then it’s the end if he wins it’s the beginning of the fall of the PF? So it’s all about 2021 & I’m very positive the people of roan will speak through the ballot.lets wait & see what will happen when it’s done.
Political analyst
Zambian don’t cheated how many years are you going to here from these same promises? This man let him stop telling lies how much is mealie meals? Maize our own product !!!!!!!!! He is busy taking his colleagues in court alot of unemployment him is always on a tour for the Zambians experience buying a luxury aeroplane for the first time in his life. Telling you “I am working” seculation of money failing to pay for the workers, firing workers. Zambian remember what you did to SATA, let’s not delaying development by giving chance to a corrupt government like pf is high time to change. So stop telling people that development is because of mp, it’s your duty to ensure that in all other parts of the country there is development. imagine you are the father, and in the same house where you head people start starving, who is the first people to blame? Off course the father because he is the of the house. Even here in Zambia president is the causer of all the better and bad of Zambian so according to my research, pf has failed to lead this country.
alefisa
Iwe!!!! from the time Zambia got Independence no party has done what PF has done,PF is people’s fulfillment,be great full and thank God for such things if it is around you,UUSHITASHA MWANA WANDOSHI!!!!!
Bingo
Easily deserved, we don’t learn from mistakes people of my mother country Zambia why?
Simpito Mukandwa
Yaba ama politics let’s wait and see 1 day remaining
Peneas Daka
UPNDC
Hev rena
That happened to PF promises of less taxes,more jobs and more money peoples pockets,within 90 days.?
zambians are easily decieved, and are easily swayed by lies.people in this country are sloths in thinking. kuwayawayafye
Problem is we enjoy othr people sufering than sharing and growing together as one.how can one be happy with dictetorship