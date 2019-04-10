Lungu Asks Roan Residents to Vote for PF

President Edgar Lungu has asked the people of Roan constituency to vote for Joel Chibuye, the Patriotic Front candidate, “because he is a tested leader”.

Speaking when he addressed a rally in Roan to drum up support for Chibuye ahead of Thursday’s by-election, President Lungu said the people of Roan had an opportunity to elect a leader who would work with government to foster development.

The Head of State said it was surprising that former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was failing to point at what he did when he was the area’s representative but kept on insulting him.

President Lungu said Kambwili was not someone who could be trusted.

And Chibuye has asked the people of Roan to vote for him in the forthcoming by elections.

“I did my best to serve you when I was appointed District Commissioner. I wish to pledge that I will not disappoint you…remain your servant. When you elect me into office, I promise to work for you like I did when I was District Commissioner,” said Chibuye.

Meanwhile, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged residents of Roan to vote for National Democratic Congress candidate Joseph Chishala in the forthcoming by-elections.

Hichilema, who addressed supporters drumming up support for Chishala as an Opposition Alliance partner, charged that the Patriotic Front did not care for the people.

And NDC consultant Chishimba Kambwili said the Patriotic Front had tolerated so much irresponsibility among some mine owners who were in the habit of put workers on recess and asking them to reapply for their jobs.

Chishala has pledged to work closely with youths and all former miners to ensure they are given back their jobs.