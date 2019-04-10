Lungu Promises Mini-Hospital, School in Luanshya’s Maposa

Government is set to build a modern mini-hospital and secondary school in Luanshya’s Maposa area.

President Edgar Lungu made the promise during a rally in Maposa, Roan Constituency, yesterday.

He said his administration planned to construct 108 mini-hospitals in different parts of the country and that one of them would be in Maposa, which had for a long time been without a hospital.

President Lungu said the government would further construct a secondary school in Maposa to cater for the children who accessed education facilities in distant areas.

The head of State said he would personally monitor the projects to ensure a secondary school was constructed to alleviate the suffering of pupils, especially the girls who were being subjected to long distances to access secondary school education.

He said he was considering the options of either partnering with the Catholic Diocese of Ndola, who already had a school project in the area, or the government moving in start a new school construction project.

President Lungu also assured the farming community that the government would investigate reports of unfair acquisition of huge pieces of land by a foreign investor and a named politician at the expense of advancing development of the local farming community.

He further directed lands minister Jean Kapata to expedite the issuance of title deeds to the farming community in Maposa.

President Lungu said his government was determined to develop all parts of the country and that he was certain that the strategic infrastructure being promised to the people of Maposa would be delivered.

He advised the ruling party’s candidate, Joel Chibuye, in tomorrow’s Roan Parliamentary by-election to be humble as he takes up the role of leading the implementation of development projects in Maposa and other parts of Roan.

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt PF chairman Nathan Chanda, who is also Luanshya Mayor, said members of his team were adhering to directives from President Lungu to ensure that by-elections were peaceful, free and fair.

Chanda, who is also PF member of the Central Committee, was confident that the illegal land acquisition in Maposa would be reversed “because the government of President Lungu wants to see to it that Zambians are not denied access to land by a few selfish individuals”.

PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa, secretary general Davies Mwila, Kapata, agriculture minister Michael Katambo and other ruling party and government officials also addressed the crowd which attended the rally.