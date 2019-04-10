Mopani Resumes Underground Operations

Mopani Copper Mines has announced the resumption of operations suspended last month to pave way for investigations following two mine accidents that led to the loss of five lives in a space of two months.

Three miners died as a result of an underground fire at Mindola North Shaft in February while two others died at Mopani Copper Mines South Ore Body shaft 3010ML in Kitwe.

The move led to the suspension of all underground operations to investigate the cause of accidents.

The mine later sent miners to its training centre in Mufulira to be retrained in safety.

Mopani Copper Mines Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga has confirmed that all underground operations have resumed at both Nkana and Mufulira mine sites following an intensive safety audit of underground operations.

“Mopani Copper Mines Plc declared a safety work stoppage on 19th March 2019 and during the suspension of operations, all employees have taken supervisory and safety training sessions as well as signed commitment letters to undertake safe work. It is our hope that employees have benefitted from the supervisory and training sessions, which reinforced, among other things, the duty and right of each and every employee to report unsafe practices and refuse to undertake any assignment deemed unsafe,” stated Mulenga who, however, did not indicate the outcome of the investigations, saying further details would be provided as appropriate.