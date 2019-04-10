No Revenue Lost at Kasumbalesa, Says ZRA

Zambia Revenue Authority says the current long queues at Kasumbalesa Border Post have no impact on revenue collection.

ZRA communications manager Topsy Sikalinda has stated that the trucks going into Congo were mostly transit goods while others were local exports.

“Both scenarios do not attract any export taxes. Zambia does not have an export tax system except on timber and precious stone. There have been public concerns about loss of revenue when people/ the public see goods going out of Zambia into DRC as being smuggled or evading tax,” Sikalinda stated.

“It is important for the public to know that all trucks currently on the Zambian side in Kasumbalesa have already been cleared by the Zambia Revenue Authority. They are waiting for entry formalities into the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Zambian government has since engaged the Congolese Authorities to deal with the matter.”

Border operating hours have since been extended from 18:00hrs to 20:00hrs to facilitate movement of the trucks.

“The Authority has further suspended late clearance fees to encourage transporters to clear goods out of Zambia even after normal working hours.

Starting today (yesterday), Tuesday 9th April, 2019, the Zambian and Congolese Authorities have agreed to start clearing at least 600 to 700 trucks every day into Congo from the current average of 420 per day. This is expected to help clear the traffic in the next 10 days or so,” stated Sikalinda.

“The congestion has been caused by various factors that include limited parking space, as only one lane is available for exiting into DR Congo due to construction works and the security situation, as most drivers fear for their safety.”