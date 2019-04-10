OPINION: When Reason Leaves One’s Brain: The Case of Chishimba Kambwili

If there is any politician in this country that fails to think straight, it is Chishimba Kambwili. His behaviour actually sends one to the extremes of even doubting his sanity. Anyone in that situation would be forgiven – you are not alone! Your thoughts are totally justified.

To think that this is a man who was once a Cabinet minister of our country, having served in the ministries of Labour, Foreign Affairs, Sports and later Information and Broadcasting Services, sends us into an endless feeling of shame. Looking at his behaviour over the years makes us realise why he did not last at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nobody, not even countries with the biggest jokers of leaders, would want to associate themselves with behaviour usually exhibited by Kambwili. This is a guy who cannot effectively, and with dignity, carry around Zambia’s good image anywhere. We wonder what motivated that appointment to this very key ministry that requires men and women of unquestionable character.

Kambwili, now riding on the National Democratic Front, a party that he claimed was only consulting him, has gotten into an electoral pact with the UPND for the Roan parliamentary seat. We doubt the sincerity of this partnership. This temporary ‘friendship’ is driven by selfishness because to Kambwili, the Roan seat is everything he has to try and prove his self-proclaimed popularity in Luanshya. He never thought that he would one day be sent out of the party with marching orders. The UPND has done the same for the Bahati parliamentary by-election (the NDC is supporting their candidate in that poll).

Kambwili is one person who thrives on lies. He lies at every opportunity. When he was kicked out of the Patriotic Front, Kambwili, in one breadth, lied that he never cared about that decision but in another went to town singing about how he was still a PF member after he sought the protection of the courts over the expulsion. He lied that he could do without the Patriotic Front but tried by all means to hang on to the party, which had nothing to do with him anymore. He is double-tongued. It had to take Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini to put him in his place by declaring the seat vacant. The reality set in – he had been stripped of the little power that he had remained with. We still remember vividly how Kambwili, as minister, ordered people around and, in some cases, could mobilize all types of cadres to harass whoever he thought was an enemy. That is the kind of person who wants to aspire for the top leadership of this country.

Now, if he can toss people around with the little power he had that time, what more when he is given the mandate to rule this country? I don’t think anyone would make that mistake. In fact, Kambwili rates himself highly to a point where he thinks he has already won the 2021 elections. But let’s wait and see – Andyford Mayele Banda might actually shock him!