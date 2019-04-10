Zambia Calls for Greater Education Visibility at UNESCO

The Zambian government has asked the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to ensure greater visibility is given to Education in the United Nations System.

Speaking when he presented Zambia’s National Statement at the on-going 206th session of the Executive Board, general education minister David Mabumba implored UNESCO to follow-up with keen interest the meeting of the High-Level Political Forum on sustainable development scheduled for July, 2019 in New York to be convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council to ensure that the outcomes are translated into concrete actions.

“The meeting of the High-Level Political Forum sometime this year is timely. My country would like to see UNESCO seize this opportunity to ensure greater visibility is given to education in the United Nations System,” said Mabumba, according to a statement issued by first secretary Press at the Zambian mission in Paris, Yande Musonda.

He pointed out that government had completed the formulation of the Education and Skills Sector Plan (ESSP) which was expected to guide the provision of education from 2019 to 2021.

“The greater motivation and driving thrust for this Education and Skills Sector Plan is firmly rooted in the national aspirations as articulated in the Vision 2030 and the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which underpin the importance of Education as a critical prerequisite in the attainment of the various developmental goals therein,” Mabumba said.

And the minister hailed UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and her Team for hosting the Partner’s Forum whose purpose was aimed at increasing knowledge between donors and partners about voluntary contributions to UNESCO and to encourage existing and new partners to support and engage with UNESCO on its programmes.

Mabumba, who is also Zambia’s representative to the Executive Board, said it was through such partnerships that the Nation managed to resolve some of its educational challenges.

He cited the UNESCO-China Funds in Trust Project that had seen the transformation of two Teacher Training Institutions into ICT Centres of Excellence in Teacher Education which was coming to an end in June 2019 “and thus appealing strongly, to UNESCO and China to consider including Zambia in the Phase three (III) Project”.

Mabumba is accompanied by Zambia’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Dr. Christine Kaseba-Sata, who is also Ambassador to France.

In November 2017, Zambia was elected to serve on the UNESCO Executive Board for a period of four years commencing 2017 to 2021 at the 39th session of the General Conference in Paris, France at UNESCO Headquarters.

The Executive Board of UNESCO, comprising 58 Member States out of 195, is the highest Constitutional Organ of UNESCO, the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat.