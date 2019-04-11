Local Court Thief Jailed 30 Months

The Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 26-year-old man of Mnukwa village in Chipata to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour for one count of breaking into a building and committing a felony.

Gift Phiri, who appeared before resident magistrate Boniface Mwala on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to stealing property belonging to the Mnukwa Local Court.

Facts before the court are that Phiri, on March 9, 2019, jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, broke into Mnukwa Local Court and stole five iron sheets and two ridges valued at K600.

In mitigation, the convict asked the court to exercise leniency because he had some crops to tend to in his field and that he was taking care of his grandmother.

Magistrate Mwala said he had taken note of what was said in mitigation, but sentenced Phiri to two years and six months imprisonment with hard labour effective the date of his arrest.