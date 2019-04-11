Lungu Donates Building Materials for Chief Ishima’s Palace

President Edgar Lungu has donated assorted building materials towards the completion of chief Ishima’s palace in Zambezi district in North-Western Province.

The Head of State has donated 100 pockets of cement, 250 ceiling boards, glass panes and floor tiles, among other building materials.

North Western Province permanent secretary Willies Manjimela, who presented the building materials on behalf of President Lungu, said government remained committed to ensuring that chiefs live in conducive palaces.

Manjimela commended the traditional leader for the initiative to embark on construction of the palace by not waiting for government.

And chief Ishima thanked President Lungu for coming on board to support the completion of his palace, which is currently at 90 per cent completion stage.

The traditional leader has also appealed for more boreholes to be sunk in order to prevent his subjects from being attacked by crocodiles in the Zambezi river.