Roan Records Violence on Voting Day

Despite the peaceful campaigns held ahead of today’s by-election in Roan constituency, the area today recorded violence where suspected Patriotic Front cadres attacked members of the opposition National Democratic Congress who are alleged to have been carrying offensive weapons in their vehicle.

Following the reports of the violence, the Patriotic Front has advised the public and all its members across the country to avoid taking the law into their own hands but report ay suspected criminality to the police.

“The Patriotic Front (PF) has learnt of an incident where an NDC vehicle carrying suspected criminals and machetes in Luanshya were allegedly attacked by suspected PF cadres. We continue to call on all members of the public including Party members across the Country to avoid taking the law in their own hands but report any suspected criminality such as the carrying of offensive weapons to the Zambia Police,” stated PF media director Sunday Chanda. “PF is, however, not shocked that NDC has resorted to employing criminality as this was confirmed by Mr. Chishimba Kambwili who warned his imaginary vote riggers that they would get killed in the polling stations. While we understand Mr. Kambwili’s desperation, we refuse to believe that NDC must hire criminals and carry machetes in what has generally been a peaceful campaign in Roan Constituency. PF continues calling for peace and non-violence as people go to vote today, 11th April 2019.”