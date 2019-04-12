Baby Born With 2 Heads Has Died

The Ministry of Health says the baby who was born with two heads attached from the neck could not survive.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo confirmed the death of the baby.

He said this happened before health workers could eventually conclude the assessment on the baby, to ascertain what medical action could be taken.

The baby was born last month in chief Kazembe’s area in Lundazi.

Health authorities transferred the baby to Chipata Central Hospital before it was further referred to UTH.