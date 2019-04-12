Kafwaya Says Lafarge Has ‘Built’ Zambia

Works and supply minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has said Lafarge Zambia’s quality cement has built Zambia.

Speaking when new Lafarge Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Khan paid a courtesy call on him yesterday, Kafwaya noted that the oldest building in Zambia was still standing because quality products were used during its construction.

“It is from this background that I affirm Government’s strong partnership with you the private sector which the Republican President of this country has continued to encourage,” Kafwaya said.

He said the maintenance of the Public sector was shouldered by the Ministry of Works and Supply “hence the requirement of Lafarge Product use is inevitable”.

And Khan explained that Lafarge Zambia was working to ensure it remains committed to conducting business in a more sustainable way without being detrimental.

He also explained the graduate trainees and internship programme which Lafarge had embraced that provides opportunities to recent graduates to gain practical work experience and develop significant skills in the areas of their career interests.

This Programme is done under the support and guidance of experienced employees in respective areas or fields.

“Lafarge Zambia also takes students on attachment as part of our contribution to developing talent in Zambia. The interns are coached by various mentors who create an enabling environment for learning opportunities,” said Khan.

In response, Kafwaya said Lafarge Zambia was known for its good reputation as a good employer that had made a difference in the country.

Kafwaya attributed this to the company’s attention to investment in human capacity development.