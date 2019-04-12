NDC Wins Roan Seat

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won its first parliamentary seat in Roan Constituency.

NDC’s Joseph Chishala polled 8, 665 beating his closest rival Joel Chibuye of the Patriotic Front who polled 5,533 votes.

Returning Officer Emmanuel Makulila declared Chishala as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Roan Constituency at 02:17 hours.

People’s Alliance for Change candidate Mwansa Chama polled 210 votes while Morgan Banda of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia got 143 votes.

A total of 14,701 votes cast were valid while 150 ballot papers were rejected.

And speaking after being declared winner, Joseph Chishala has pledged to represent the people that elected him into office.

Chisala thanked the NDC for having given him an opportunity to contest the Roan Parliamentary seat.

He also thanked the alliance partners for their efforts to ensure victory.