PF Retains Bahati

The ruling Patriotic Front has retained the Bahati Constituency seat with its candidate Charles Chalwe getting a run-away 11, 481 votes while his closest rival Justine Bwalya of the United Party for National Development received 2, 381.

United Progressive and Prosperous Party (UPPZ) candidate Clement Mwila got 1, 337 votes with Emmanuel Chalwe of FDD receiving 205 votes while tail-ender Isaac Lukwesa of the People’s Allaince for Change (PAC) got 176 votes.

The Bahati seat fell vacant following the expulsion of Harry Kalaba from the Patriotic Front.

Kalaba’s Democratic Party did not field a candidate in the by-election.