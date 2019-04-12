PF Wins Ward By-Election Poll in Chavuma

The Patriotic Front has scooped the Lingelengenda local government by-election in Chavuma District of North Western Province.

Returning Officer Peter Zulu has declared Loyd Mukangwe as the duly elected Ward Councillor after polling 569 votes, beating his closed rival Charles Pata of the UPND who polled 277 votes.

The Lingelengenda seat fall vacant following the resignation of then UPND Councillor Isaac Mupila.

The win has given the Patriotic Front another ward seat in North Western Province, an area considered a stronghold for the opposition UPND.