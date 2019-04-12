Police Arrest Matero Man For Shooting Dead Another

Police in Lusaka have arrested a businessman of Matero North identified as John Lungu aged 44 who owns a fleet of Toyota Haice Minibuses for allegedly shooting to death 43-year-old Kenny Makoba Chimfwembe of Lusaka’s Garden House area using a pistol.

Police have said the accused shot another man after a confrontation over loading of buses.

“This happened on 11th April, 2019 at about 17:00 hours at Speed Star tyre Fitment Centre situated on Lumumba Road opposite RTSA Offices. All is reported to have started when one the accused person’s drivers identified as Davies Zulu, driving a Toyota Hiace bus registration number BAF 9727, was confronted by other mini bus drivers from Lumumba bus stop after they found him loading passengers along the road. It was at that point that the driver reported to the accused person who later went and confronted the drivers and there was exchange of bitter words and in the process the accused person pulled out his TKW 9 milimeter pistol and shot Makoba (who is now deceased) on the right forehead and he died on the spot,” stated Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.

“The suspect is detained in Police custody and the pistol alleged to have been used in the act has been recovered. The body of the deceased person is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.”

In separate incident, Police in Lusaka have arrested two suspects identified as Mwangala Mubita, 41, of Chilanga and Chitembo Chipili, 35 of Lusaka West for making false documents contrary, forgery and uttering contrary and forgery of judicial documents contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

“The accused persons are alleged to have been involved in several fraudulent adoptions of foreign nationals without following laid down procedures. They have been charged…and are in Police custody soon to appear in court,” stated Katongo.