Lungu Invites Macron to Zambia

Zambia’s Ambassador to France Dr Christine Kaseba Sata has presented her letters of credence to French President Emmanuel Macron, and later extended an invitation to him on behalf of President Edgar Lungu.

Dr Kaseba presented her letters of credence alongside five other Ambassadors from across the globe.

This was the first time the French President received such a huge number of Ambassadors in a single day since he assumed office in 2017.

President Macron welcomed all the Ambassadors and spoke highly of the ties France had with among the countries and how they could achieve through greater collaboration.

Receiving letters of credence from the Ambassadors in intervals at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, President Macron hailed and expressed gratitude to their respective governments for entrusting them to represent their countries in France.

The French President further commended the Ambassadors for their relentless pursuit of efficiency despite the continued disruption from the Protest Movement “Gilets Jaunes” in French, also known as the “Yellow Vests”.

“I wish to acknowledge the strides you’ve made since you all assumed office despite having been given limitations, you continued representing your countries diligently. I am also aware of the close cooperation you’ve had with the Elysee Palace, but I must hasten to say that I apologise for the delay,” President Macron said.

And in welcoming Dr Kaseba, President Macron stressed the importance of sustaining the longstanding ties between the two countries.

In her remarks, Ambassador Dr Kaseba said she was delighted to be in France and thanked President Macron for the warm reception accorded to her and the delegation.

She conveyed warm sentiments on behalf of President Lungu and extended an invitation for President Macron to visit Zambia.

“Zambia is endowed with rich Natural Resources like the Victoria Falls and hence Your Excellency as you plan to visit Africa, kindly consider Zambia on your priority list so that you also get to visit one of the seven (7) Natural Wonders of the World. The Victoria Falls,” Dr. Kaseba said.

The Zambian Envoy, who expressed joy after presenting her letters of credence, said she was hopeful of a profound and dynamic relationship between the two countries in the coming years.

Dr Kaseba also told the French President about Zambia’s enthusiasm to strengthen the economic relations with France, mainly in the areas of trade and investment.