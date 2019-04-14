Nkana Booted Out of CAF Confederation Cup

Zambia’s only surviving envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter final Nkana Football Club have crashed out of the continental showpiece after being beaten 2-0 away to CS Sfaxien in the second leg to bow out 3-2 on aggregate.

A sixth minute Firas Chaouat goal got the Tunisians on their way to victory while Ala Marzouki completed the work in added time.

Nkana won the home tie 2-1 but could not finish off the Tunisians who progress to the semi-finals.

Beston Chambeshi’s side will now focus their attention to the domestic league where they lie second from the bottom in Stream B.

Nkana has played seven matches and managed nine points.

Their ejection from the CAF Confederation Cup means there is no longer any Zambian club remaining in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.