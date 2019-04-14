Tiger Woods wins 5th Masters Title

Tiger Woods produced a scintillating finish to win a fifth Masters title and end an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major.

There were raucous celebrations around the 18th green as Woods finished with a two-under-par 70 to win on 13 under, one clear of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

The 43-year-old, written off by so many so often as he battled back problems in recent years, punched the air in delight, a wide smile across his face, before celebrating with his children at the back of the green.

It is the first time Woods has come from behind in the final round to win a major and it his first Masters victory since 2005.

He is now just one behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of six wins at Augusta National and three behind his fellow American’s overall major tally of 18.

Overnight leader Francesco Molinari’s hopes sunk with two double bogeys on the back nine.

(Source: BBC)