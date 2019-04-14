Trade Kings ‘Roadshow’ Brand Ambassador Popo Dies

  1. Home
Headlines

Popular Trade Kings brand ambassador and TV personality Lawrence Banda has died.

Banda whose stage name Popo is widely recognized in local showbiz and marketing circles died after an illness.

His friend and workmate at Trade Kings Thomas Sipalo also known as Difikoti confirmed the development.

“I am short of words, another dark day in my family. Just lost my young bro… You fought your race my young man…May the almighty God keep you well until we meet again man popo,” posted Sipalo on his facebook page.

Popo’s dance moves were part of the legend that flavoured the Trade Kings marketing machinery during roadshows.

 

6 Comments

  1. Francis aft

    RIP

    Reply

  2. Zed Mwale

    Rip Man Popo(Live In A Living Colour)WIL MIS U BRO!

    Reply

  3. mulobezi

    Sad news indeed rest n peace.

    Reply

  4. Walick

    Too

    Reply

  5. Walick

    Too bad to loose such a vibrant life,I will surely miss you dear bro.may the good Lord console the bereaved family.

    Reply

  6. Hope Kapapula

    This is really sad…. Can’t believe I was with you as one your biggest fans at one of the recent big shows…now you’re gone… You will be greatly missed… This is really heartbreaking.

    Reply

