Chiteme Asks World Bank to Approve Climate Change Projects in 3 Provinces

Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme has called on the World Bank to approve the implementation of the Transforming Landscapes for Resilient Development (TRALARD) to be implemented in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces of Zambia.

Chiteme made the call for approval and expansion of climate change and environmental projects in Zambia when he met World Bank Senior Director for Environment and Natural Resources Global Practice Karin Erika Kemper, Director Environment Global Practice Mr. Benoit Bosquet, Country Coordinator for southern African region Emmanuel Noubissié and Practice Manager Environment and Natural resource management Africa Olojoba on Thursday at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, United States.

The development objective of TRALARD Project is to increase the ecosystem resilience and land productivity within vulnerable landscapes in the Northern Region of Zambia and, in the event of an eligible crisis or emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to the eligible crisis or emergency.

Chiteme said the Zambian government was highly expectant that the TRALARD projects would uplift lives of people in the catchment areas.

“I want to assure you that Members of Parliament, community leaders and the Government have worked tirelessly to bring this project on board and it currently stands as one of the most eagerly anticipated projects in the country building on the success of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR),” Chiteme said, according to a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba.

He urged the World Bank to also expand its support to the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscaping Project (ZIFLP) currently being implemented in Eastern Province to be extended to North Western and Copperbelt provinces.

Ministry of National Development Planning permanent secretary for Development Planning Chola Chabala and Zambia Integrated Forest Landscaping Project (ZIFLP) National Coordinator Dr Tasila Banda, who attended the meeting, emphasised the importance to scale up the ZIFL Project.

The World Bank directors assured the Bank’s commitment to work with the Zambian government in addressing its climate and environmental issues.

“I am happy Minister that you are committed to addressing challenges of climate change. You are a leader and champion of climate change issues,” said Bosquet.