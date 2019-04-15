Luanshya Police summon Kambwili

Police in Luanshya have summoned National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili to appear for questioning today (Monday).

Police delivered a call out to Kambwili’s lawyers Caristo Mukonka. The subject of questioning is not yet known.

However, sources have indicated that Kambwili has been summoned to shed light on the video circulating of suspected Patriotic Front cadres insulting him.

Police in Luanshya have sealed off some road leading to the police station fearing protests by the former Roan lawmaker’s supporters.