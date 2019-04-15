Malanji Gives 30 Motorbikes to N/W PF Councillors, Chiefs’ Retainers

Kwacha member of parliament Joe Malanji has handed over 30 motorbikes to 12 PF councillors and chiefs’ retainers in North Western Province to ease their movements during interactions with their electorates.

Malanji, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister, is hopeful that the motorbikes would be put to good use in reaching out to all communities to appreciate challenges people were facing.

He said the Patriotic Front desired to take development to all parts of the country regardless of voting pattern.

Malanji said elected leaders needed to take advantage of the motorcycles to bring to relevant authorities challenges people were going through by use of an effective channel of communication.

Meanwhile, PF North Western Province chairman Jackson Kungo appealed to the Foreign Affairs Minister to lobby for the tarring of township roads in the province.

And Senior Chief Kanongesha of the Lunda speaking people of Mwinilunga expressed gratitude for the gesture.

Senior Chief Kanongesha, Senior Chief Mujimanzovu, Senior Chief Kalilele and Chief Matebo attended the handover ceremony.