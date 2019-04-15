Man Arrested Over Murder of Chingola Taxi Driver

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Chingola taxi driver on April 1, 2019.

A 29-year-old taxi driver of Chingola was on April 1 murdered by unknown people in what is suspected to be a car theft attack.

Joseph Mulenga of House Number 4272, Chikola Loop in Chingola, was allegedly booked by unknown people who later murdered him and drove away with the car.

Police have since arrested Saviours Katyanka, 28, in Mumbwa after he was found cleaning the stolen motor vehicle, a Toyota Corolla AIB 9502, in preparation for sale.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the arrest of Katyanka who was found near Munengo Bridge along the old Kabwe-Mumbwa Road and recovered the motor vehicle.

